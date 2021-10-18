Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnesota offers kids gift cards and scholarships for shots

(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota will offer $200 gift cards and a shot at five $100,000 scholarships as incentives for students ages 12-17 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the incentives Monday.

Young people who start and complete their vaccine series over the next six weeks will be eligible for the Visa gift cards. But all Minnesotans ages 12-17 who’ve completed their vaccine series anytime by mid-December are eligible for the scholarships, which will be good at any public or private nonprofit school in the state.

The five drawings will be conducted weekly starting Nov. 15. Registration opens Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Friday morning around 9:00, deputies were called to a rural Lincoln County address for a...
Harrisburg resident arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel
South Dakota parents struggle seeing their kids even with court order.
South Dakota parents voice concerns over visitation despite having court orders
Chris Stapleton concert rescheduled until November
Red and blue lights
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office warns of loosened lug nuts

Latest News

22-year-old Royden Ray Ross is facing aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, grand theft, and...
Police: Victim in critical condition after stabbing, suspect in custody
29-year-old Jeffery Alan Grossman is facing third-degree DWI, careless driving, vehicular...
Sioux Falls man facing DWI after car vs. pedestrian crash
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Jacky’s opens at The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls
Understanding heart health
Understanding heart health