Police: Victim in critical condition after stabbing, suspect in custody

22-year-old Royden Ray Ross is facing aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, grand theft, and...
22-year-old Royden Ray Ross is facing aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, grand theft, and parole violation.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he left another man in a driveway with life-threatening injuries and evaded police.

Sioux Falls Police were called to the 800 block of N. Harrington Avenue Saturday afternoon. Arriving officers found an unconscious man with a cut on his head. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, police discovered that the victim had been at a bar earlier Saturday and gave a man and two women a ride to an address on N. Harrington. All four people reportedly went into the residence where a confrontation occurred between the two men.

Police say the man, 22-year-old Royden Ray Ross, used a kitchen knife to stab the victim in the head before fleeing the area in the victim’s vehicle.

On Sunday, a patrolling officer recognized Ross driving a different vehicle near Wayland Avenue and 34th Street. Police say a pursuit began before being called off near downtown. Officers later located the vehicle without Ross.

Ross was later found by police and taken into custody without incident. Ross is facing aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, grand theft, and parole violation.

Police say the victim is still in critical condition.

