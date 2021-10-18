Avera Medical Minute
“Rake the Town” event takes place October 29, 30

Workers on Wheels Director Rebecca Behnke joined Dakota News Now to talk about it
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active Generations Workers on Wheels Annual Rake the Town Event will take place on October 29 & 30, 2021.

This city-wide event serves individuals within the Sioux Falls city limits over the age of 60 who do not have family available in the area to help with their yard work and are not financially or physically able to do the work themselves. Individuals under 60 with a documented physical disability are also eligible.

Registration for participants begins September 22, 2021

Homeowners:

· Call Active Generations at 333-3313 and ask to be added to the Rake the Town list. (Even if you registered in prior years, you must call to be added this year).

Registration for Volunteers begins August 1, 2021

Volunteers:

· Active Generations is seeking enthusiastic volunteer groups of co-workers, students, church members, service groups, and friends and family to help the elderly in our community.

· Teams supply their own rakes. WOW provides the leaf bags.

· Only team leaders need to register.

· Register by calling 333-3304.

· Registration Deadline: October 20th 2021

