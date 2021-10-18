Avera Medical Minute
Resilient Jackrabbits bounce back from setback

Big second half spurs 41-17 victory at Western Illinois
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MACOMB, IL (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State will host those Northern Iowa next Saturday for Hobo Day at 2 PM, the first such homecoming celebration in two years after COVID-19 cancelled last year’s tradition.

The Jacks will do so after hopefully getting themselves right and back on track yesterday in a 41-17 win at Western Illinois.

After blowing a 20 point lead last week in their loss to Southern Illinois a week ago, State’s struggles continued in the first half of yesterday’s game. They trailed the Leathernecks for much of the first two quarters and only led 13-10 at the break.

Much as they did following the spring season’s lone loss, the Rabbits showed their resilience in the face of adversity, outscoring Western 28-7 in the second half to pull away for their fifth victory of the season.

