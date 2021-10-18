SDSU soccer wraps up record-breaking home season with win over UND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two goals in less than two minutes pushed South Dakota State (14-1-1, (5-0-1 SUMMIT) past North Dakota (3-9-1, 1-4-1 SUMMIT) on senior day at Fishback Soccer Park. The Jacks closed out their 2021 home schedule with a 2-0 victory over the Fighting Hawks, marking SDSU’s ninth home win of the season - a new program record.

Maya Hansen extended her goal scoring streak to six games with her Summit League-best 13th goal of the season. Avery Murdzek found the back of the net for the fifth time this season while fellow freshman Teani Arakawa recorded a multi-point game after assisting on both Jacks goals.

Jocelyn Tanner (10-1) made four saves to register her eighth, and SDSU’s 10th, shutout of the season.

Hansen’s goal came in the 31st minute to start the scoring. Arakawa crossed a ball from the left wing to Hansen who was waiting inside the box and needed only two touches to score. Arakawa created another chance from the left side less than two minutes later when she found Murdzek at the top of the penalty box who sent a beautiful ball into the top right corner of the goal.

SDSU owned the possession battle, 59% to 41%, and outshot the Fighting Hawks, 17-3.

Four Jackrabbit seniors - Eden Brooker, Adalaide Kline, Marisa Schulz and Kaitlin Zabel - were recognized prior to the game.

Notes

South Dakota State finishes its home season with a 9-0 record and the most home wins in a season in school history. The previous record of eight was set in 2015.

The Jacks have gone 32 consecutive home matches without a loss. SDSU’s last loss in Brookings happened September 10th, 2018 against Arizona State.

SDSU outscored opponents 29-4 at home this season.

Maya Hansen is now tied for the most career game-winning goals in program history (12). Her 13 goals this season lead the Summit League and are the third most in a season in program history. Hansen’s four-point weekend vaulted her into fourth place on SDSU’s all-time points list.

Jocelyn Tanner’s eight shutouts are tied for the sixth-most in a single season in program history, while her 10 wins are tied for 10th in school history.

Freshmen accounted for six of SDSU’s six points on the afternoon.

Up Next

South Dakota State takes a quick trip down I-29 to Vermillion for an in-state matchup at South Dakota Sunday, Oct. 24. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

