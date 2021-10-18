Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man facing DWI after car vs. pedestrian crash

29-year-old Jeffery Alan Grossman is facing third-degree DWI, careless driving, vehicular...
29-year-old Jeffery Alan Grossman is facing third-degree DWI, careless driving, vehicular battery, resisting arrest, and having an open container in a vehicle.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is charged with DWI in a car vs. pedestrian crash overnight Sunday.

Sioux Falls Police say the crash happened at around 1 am near 10th Street and Summit Avenue. The suspect was traveling west on 10th Street and failed to see a crossing pedestrian, police say.

The suspect struck the pedestrian and pulled over. The pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries, a broken leg, and a possible skull fracture. Police did not have an update on his condition Monday.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jeffery Alan Grossman, was arrested for third-degree DWI, careless driving, vehicular battery, resisting arrest, and for having an open container in a vehicle.

Police did not have an update on the victim’s condition Monday.

