South Dakota lawmakers summon key figures for Noem inquiry

FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. South Dakota Republican and Democratic legislators alike said Wednesday, Sept. 29, they want more details from Noem's administration on a meeting last year that included the governor, her daughter and state employees overseeing an agency that had moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have summoned two people who were present at a meeting Gov. Kristi Noem held last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and state employees who were overseeing Peters’ application for a real estate appraiser license.

The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, sent letters asking Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman and the former director of the state’s Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, to show up at a meeting next week.

Although it isn’t clear what will be asked of the women, the requests for them to appear at the meeting show that lawmakers want more answers from the Republican governor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

