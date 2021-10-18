Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Southwest workers protest COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was...
This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.(KTVT // CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTVT) – Former employees joined current Southwest Airlines workers to protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates Monday.

They gathered outside the airline’s headquarters in Dallas.

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.

The airline’s mandate mirrors the federal deadline set for workers at companies that hold contracts with the U.S. government.

Most domestic carriers are following the executive order, with Delta Airlines as a notable exception.

The protest could spell trouble for Southwest, which is still reeling from mass flight cancellations last week that left thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline’s CEO blamed bad weather in Florida for the problem.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Friday morning around 9:00, deputies were called to a rural Lincoln County address for a...
Harrisburg resident arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel
South Dakota parents struggle seeing their kids even with court order.
South Dakota parents voice concerns over visitation despite having court orders
Chris Stapleton concert rescheduled until November
Red and blue lights
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office warns of loosened lug nuts

Latest News

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most abortions.
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law
The death of an American icon is spotlighting the dangers of COVID-19, particularly from those...
COVID: Preventing a holiday surge
Minnesota offers kids gift cards and scholarships for shots
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic ‘forever chemicals’
Karl Jackson has been arrested after a confidential informant for the Humane Society captured...
‘Heinous:’ Dog tased while blinded with duct tape; owner arrested