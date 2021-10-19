739 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 739 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report includes data from 1 pm Friday through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 151,088. 143,206 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 5,679.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased slightly to 195. Overall, 7,709 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 442,791 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 411,717 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 34,430 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,203.

