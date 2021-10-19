Avera Medical Minute
Apartment, commercial development planned for downtown parking lot

Courtesy: Koch Hazard Architects via SiouxFalls.Business
Courtesy: Koch Hazard Architects via SiouxFalls.Business(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - The city of Sioux Falls is recommending a four-story building with commercial space and more than 150 apartments be built on the site of a downtown parking lot.

The city-owned lot is a half-acre site at 400 S. First Ave. on the southern edge of downtown south of 12th Street. The city earlier this year identified it as a potential redevelopment site and opened up a competitive process as it sought to maximize its downtown surface lots.

Selling the property will require City Council approval. Assuming that occurs, Koch Hazard Architects will be finalizing design with the goal of beginning construction in the summer of 2022 and opening for residents in the first quarter of 2023.

Read more of this story on siouxfalls.business.

