Avery Summers makes championship history at Jefferson High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avery Summers is the Girls State “AA” Tennis champion in 2021 after a dominating performance at McKennan Park earlier this month. She was nervous when it started, but you could tell by her play.

Avery says, “I was a little nervous at first, but after my first match Im settled down, calmed down and relaxed a bit. I just needed to stay focused through the whole thing to get the result I wanted.”

Her talent is apparent from the first time you see her play. But her coach, who was a great player is her day, says her biggest strength is the part of the game you can’t measure.

Brit Carmany says, “I have a trust in her with focus and grit. Even if she’s behind in a match there’s still that confidence that she will work and find a way to fight back.”

The thing is, she seldom has to fight back. Just ask every who played against her. It’s a power game that is fun to watch unless you’re on the other side of the next.

Avery says, “I don’t like points to go very long. So I try to go for winners and put balls away when I can.”

Which is most of the time. She he several overhead smashes during the 2 days of the State Tournament that were not only unreturnable, but potentially harmful. And Avery know how demoralizing it can be when someone hits that overhead kill at the next.

Avery says, “It feels a lot better when you win the point, winning it hitting it powerfully.”

She also hit’s plenty of aces and power shots down the line with both her forehand and backhand. She’sll take a couple of weeks off and then it’s back to year-round tennis with tournaments nationwide.

But this trophy will always be special. Afterall, she’s the first Jefferson Cavalier to win a state championship in the history of the new school.

Brit says, “For her it’s going to be an honor for the rest of her life she’ll remember.”

Avery says, “Very cool, I don’t even know how to describe it really. It’s a great feeling.”

And something tells me, this won’t be the last. Afterall, Summers is only a sophomore.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.