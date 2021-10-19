Avera Medical Minute
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child

By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 6-month-old was found dead by authorities after being attacked by the family dog, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 17 at approximately 6:15 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a baby not breathing due to an attack by the family dog. The residence was located on Apache Lane in Kodak, officials said.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the infant dead and another person injured who lived in the home, a release stated.

The resident was injured while trying to protect the child from being attacked, according to officials.

Officials said the large dog became aggressive toward emergency responders and was put down on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by SCSO.

