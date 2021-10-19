Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Nebraska launches ad campaign with $10M in CARES Act cash

Nebraska is launching a new, $10 million ad campaign using federal coronavirus relief money to...
Nebraska is launching a new, $10 million ad campaign using federal coronavirus relief money to try to lure people from other states and fill jobs amid a severe worker shortage.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska is launching a new, $10 million ad campaign using federal coronavirus relief money to try to lure people from other states and fill jobs amid a severe worker shortage.

Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled a 104-second ad that will be chopped into segments and aired in major media markets within 500 miles of Nebraska, including Minneapolis, Kansas City, Denver and Chicago, as well as in Austin, Texas and Silicon Valley.

The ad features numerous clips of people working in high-tech jobs, enjoying the outdoors, and buying $225,000 houses.

Actor Adam Devine, an Omaha native, riffs on the state’s slogan, “Nebraska, the good life,” by talking about all the “good” things the state offers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 vehicles involved in I-29 crash after nearly 100 cattle got free near Brookings
29-year-old Jeffery Alan Grossman is facing third-degree DWI, careless driving, vehicular...
Sioux Falls man facing DWI after car vs. pedestrian crash
22-year-old Royden Ray Ross is facing aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, grand theft, and...
Police: Victim in critical condition after stabbing, suspect in custody
South Dakota parents struggle seeing their kids even with court order.
South Dakota parents voice concerns over visitation despite having court orders
Draft legislation would replace medical marijuana for full legalization in South Dakota

Latest News

Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, right, who is the most senior enlisted member of the...
1st woman to lead Minnesota Air National Guard assumes duties
“Project Firstline" highlights preventing spread of infectious disease
“Project Firstline” highlights preventing spread of infectious diseases
“Project Firstline” highlights preventing spread of infectious disease
“Project Firstline” highlights preventing spread of infectious disease
Tuesday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Tuesday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins