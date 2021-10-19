New seeding format for 9-Man Football sets up intriguing opening round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota High School football playoffs are going to look a bit different in 9-Man this year after what seems to be a welcome change to the format.

Gone are the four, four team regional formats of the past. Instead a power points based system has selected and seeded the top 16 teams in each 9-Man classification, as has been done in the counterpart 11-man classes.

Though the power point formula itself has come under scrutiny, and long travel for some schools could certainly be an issue, coaches like Howard’s Pat Ruml are cautiously optimistic that the change is for the best.

You can view brackets for all three 9-Man and the 11B playoff brackets below. Opening round games begin Thursday. 11AAA, 11AA and 11A will conclude their regular seasons on Thursday and move into the playoffs the following week.

All start times are adjusted for the Central Standard Timezone.

Opening round begins Thursday, October 21st (Dakota News Now)

