Next System Set to Bring Rain, Wind... Possibly Even Snow and Strong Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After some pleasant weather the past couple days, things will be changing as the next system tracks out of the Rockies and moves northeast.

TODAY: We’ll have dry conditions throughout the day, clouds will be on the increase as the next system approaches. A cold front will sweep through the area as well. Ahead of the front, winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph becoming E later in the day. Behind the front, the winds will be out of the N and NE at 5-15 mph, but will increase to 15-30 mph in the afternoon. The strongest winds will be along and west of the James River. Highs will range from 55-60 west and northwest to 70-75 south and southeast.

TONIGHT: The precipitation will move in during the evening, becoming more widespread and spreading east throughout the night. The center of the low should be near Sioux City overnight. Near the low, there is the potential for thunderstorms and the Storm Prediction Center even has a marginal, level one risk for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm for the southeastern parts of the area, including Mitchell, Sioux Falls, Sheldon and Yankton. The main hazard would be hail and gusty winds. If that wasn’t enough, there’s a chance of the rain mixing with or briefly changing over to snow in central South Dakota Wednesday morning. Winds will be out of the N and NE at 5-15 mph east of the James River, but 15-30 mph west of the James River. Lows range from around 40 west to near 50 east.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers will continue throughout the day with some isolated thunderstorms as well, mainly for the southeastern parts of the area. A wintry mix is possible through mid-morning in central South Dakota. Winds will be strong out of the N at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The strongest winds will be along and west of I-29. Temperatures will remain steady throughout the day, ranging from 39-45 west to 49-56 east. Most areas could very well see their high temperature just after midnight. Skies remain mostly cloudy Wednesday night with rain showers ending. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s, so the potential is there for frost.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Clouds look to hang tough throughout the day Thursday, but then skies should become partly cloudy to mostly clear heading into Friday. The good news is that the wind looks to remain light, generally 5-10 mph or less. It’ll be chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s, so it looks like the growing season will likely come to an end.

WEEKEND: Clouds move back in for Saturday, leading to a chance of scattered light rain showers heading into Sunday. Models do differ on the coverage of the rain, but do expect cloudy skies one way or another. Models also differ on temperatures over the weekend, with some trending warmer and some trending colder. For now, I will go with the average of all the models, which would put highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

