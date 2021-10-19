Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: 3rd suspect wanted in Ala. high school football game shooting

This undated photo provided by the Mobile Police Department shows Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon. On...
This undated photo provided by the Mobile Police Department shows Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Mobile police said they have five warrants accusing Belfon of attempted murder.(Mobile Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police have released the name of a third suspect wanted in a shooting that wounded two adults and three teenagers outside a high school football game in Alabama.

Mobile police said Monday that they have five warrants accusing 19-year-old Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon of attempted murder.

Those are the same charges on which 19-year-old Jai Montrell Scott was arrested over the weekend.

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on the same charges and police say they will seek adult charges.

Victims include two adults and three juveniles ages 15 to 17. Two remain hospitalized.

The shooting happened Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where Vigor High School was playing against Williamson High.

Police haven’t yet identified a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 vehicles involved in I-29 crash after nearly 100 cattle got free near Brookings
29-year-old Jeffery Alan Grossman is facing third-degree DWI, careless driving, vehicular...
Sioux Falls man facing DWI after car vs. pedestrian crash
22-year-old Royden Ray Ross is facing aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, grand theft, and...
Police: Victim in critical condition after stabbing, suspect in custody
South Dakota parents struggle seeing their kids even with court order.
South Dakota parents voice concerns over visitation despite having court orders
Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Tuesday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in the New York City Council chambers will be...
Fate of NYC City Hall Thomas Jefferson statue unclear after vote
A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in the New York City Council chambers will be...
Thomas Jefferson statue to be removed from New York City Council chambers
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh, once prominent S.C. attorney facing theft charges, asks to leave jail