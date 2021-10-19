Avera Medical Minute
"Project Firstline" highlights preventing spread of infectious diseases

By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care teamed up with the C.D.C. to create “Project Firstline” with a focus on preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Project Firstline surveyed 1,900 healthcare workers to find out what they need. A lot of what they found includes basic training practices.

“It’s cough etiquette, it’s staying home when you’re sick, it’s washing your hands, and washing your hands frequently,” Cheri Fast said, the manager of South Dakota Project Firstline.

A focal point for the project is breaking the chain of infection.

“The nursing homes, the clinics, the hospitals, so the chain is kind of the public all the way through the healthcare system,” Jay Lewis said, the CEO of South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care.

You can learn all the details about the goals of South Dakota Project Firstline on the South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care’s website.

