Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Project Firstline launches new interactive website

As new covid variants and other infectious diseases emerge, we need to be ready for the next...
As new covid variants and other infectious diseases emerge, we need to be ready for the next threat, says the South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care in Sioux Falls.(Centers for Disease Control)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new website is helping educate South Dakotans on preventing infectious diseases.

The new interactive website from Project Firstline has information on infectious diseases, as well as, training videos and the latest CDC information.

“The CDC training collaborative Project Firstline is set up for front line healthcare workers but it’s also for anybody who wants to know about infection prevention and that can be a business person who deals a lot with the public, it can be nurses, and doctors and teachers,” said Charlotte Hofer with Project Firstline.

The training is free, all you do is sign up with an email. You can also preview a training video without signing up.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Jeffery Alan Grossman is facing third-degree DWI, careless driving, vehicular...
Sioux Falls man facing DWI after car vs. pedestrian crash
6 vehicles involved in I-29 crash after nearly 100 cattle got free near Brookings
22-year-old Royden Ray Ross is facing aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, grand theft, and...
Police: Victim in critical condition after stabbing, suspect in custody
South Dakota parents struggle seeing their kids even with court order.
South Dakota parents voice concerns over visitation despite having court orders
Draft legislation would replace medical marijuana for full legalization in South Dakota

Latest News

Courtesy: Koch Hazard Architects via SiouxFalls.Business
Apartment, commercial development planned for downtown parking lot
Cooler Temperatures on the Way
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
South Dakota lawmakers craft proposal for recreational pot
Senator Phil Jensen, Republican Senator for District 33. Courtesy of KOTA
Rolling Stone: South Dakota lawmaker’s name appears on leaked Oath Keeper list