Project Firstline launches new interactive website

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new website is helping educate South Dakotans on preventing infectious diseases.

The new interactive website from Project Firstline has information on infectious diseases, as well as, training videos and the latest CDC information.

“The CDC training collaborative Project Firstline is set up for front line healthcare workers but it’s also for anybody who wants to know about infection prevention and that can be a business person who deals a lot with the public, it can be nurses, and doctors and teachers,” said Charlotte Hofer with Project Firstline.

The training is free, all you do is sign up with an email. You can also preview a training video without signing up.

