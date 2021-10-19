Rolling Stone: South Dakota lawmaker’s name appears on leaked Oath Keeper list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota lawmaker is being connected to a controversial, anti-government militia group in a Rolling Stone report.

The Rolling Stone reported Tuesday State Representative Phil Jensen’s name appeared in a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers.

Jensen, who has served in the South Dakota Legislature since 2014, allegedly joined the Oath Keepers the same year, according to a membership leak. The leak did not indicate whether or not he is a current member.

The Rolling Stone reports a transparency group called ‘Distributed Denial of Secrets’ released alleged Oath Keeper documents including membership records, emails, and chat logs.

The Oath Keepers are described as a far-right, anti-government, extremist militia by the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

