Rolling Stone: South Dakota lawmaker’s name appears on leaked Oath Keeper list

Senator Phil Jensen, Republican Senator for District 33. Courtesy of KOTA
Senator Phil Jensen, Republican Senator for District 33. Courtesy of KOTA
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota lawmaker is being connected to a controversial, anti-government militia group in a Rolling Stone report.

The Rolling Stone reported Tuesday State Representative Phil Jensen’s name appeared in a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers.

Jensen, who has served in the South Dakota Legislature since 2014, allegedly joined the Oath Keepers the same year, according to a membership leak. The leak did not indicate whether or not he is a current member.

The Rolling Stone reports a transparency group called ‘Distributed Denial of Secrets’ released alleged Oath Keeper documents including membership records, emails, and chat logs.

The Oath Keepers are described as a far-right, anti-government, extremist militia by the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

