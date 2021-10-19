Avera Medical Minute
Scholar of the Week: Classroom success is a priority for Summit senior

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zoey Wohlleber is one of the top students at Summit High School. With a 3.650 GPA, classroom success is a priority.

“Yeah, I mean school work just always comes first. And then after you success in that, it always helps with extra curricular activities,” said Zoey.

“I’d say Zoey’s self motivation has really been a key feature of her through school as she’s gone through. She’s very determined to do well in her dual credits, and all her studies, and really pushes herself to be the best she can be,” said Principal/Superintendent Mike Schmidt.

Zoey also pushes herself in other activities. She’s a standout athlete in volleyball, basketball, and track. The younger kids look up to her.

“You know I just love being around little kids and helping them. I love when they see me in the hallways, and they’re just so excited. I like being a good role for them,” said Zoey.

“Kids kind of flock to her, the younger kids I’d say. Most kids in the school look up to her as a role model, as she always kind of does the right thing, and leads by example,” said Schmidt.

She plans on going to college.

“I want to stay in-state for sure. And I hope to become a nurse someday,” said Zoey.

And this Summit senior has some advice for the other kids.

“High school goes fast for sure. I mean, make the most memories that you can. Just be in things. Just be a part of the school. It’s really a great thing to do,” said Zoey.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Zoey gets a 250 dollar scholarship from the Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

