Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Jeffery Alan Grossman is facing third-degree DWI, careless driving, vehicular...
Sioux Falls man facing DWI after car vs. pedestrian crash
6 vehicles involved in I-29 crash after nearly 100 cattle got free near Brookings
22-year-old Royden Ray Ross is facing aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, grand theft, and...
Police: Victim in critical condition after stabbing, suspect in custody
South Dakota parents struggle seeing their kids even with court order.
South Dakota parents voice concerns over visitation despite having court orders
Draft legislation would replace medical marijuana for full legalization in South Dakota

Latest News

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule
Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday
South Dakota lawmakers craft proposal for recreational pot