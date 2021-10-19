Trick or Treat event returns to Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 27 different businesses are participating in this year’s trick or treat event taking place on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

Nancy Savage, the owner of Child’s Play Toys in the event all four years it’s taken place.

“This one is kind of a favorite, obviously we’re a toy store, we love having kiddos around and this brings kiddos downtown for sure,” Savage said.

Miranda Koltze, the owner of Sweetgrass Soapery which opened in March, will be participating in the event for the first time.

“It’s a really good way to introduce people to us. People are still getting to know who we are and where we are so it’ll be a good way to make an introduction,” Koltze said.

It’s a great opportunity to put the costume on and get some candy the week before Halloween.

“We still have some great Halloween costumes left so if your little one needs a costume we still have it and we also have some great candy,” Savage said.

There is a printable map available on the Downtown Sioux Falls website including a list of all participating businesses, or you can use the DTSF digit passport on your phone.

