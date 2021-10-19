Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD & SDSU rise in national FCS rankings

Coyotes 15th, Jacks 6th & 7th
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the college football postseason drawing closer it’s looking more and more likely that both schools from the Rushmore State will be in the FCS Playoffs this winter for the first time in four years.

South Dakota and South Dakota State each moved up in the latest FCS Top 25 polls.

The Coyotes made the biggest jump after their impressive 34-21 victory at then-16th ranked Northern Iowa. USD moves from 21st to 15th in both the coaches and media polls.

South Dakota State meanwhile bounced back from their loss to Southern Illinois with a 41-17 victory at Western Illinois. The Jacks moved up a spot in each poll, checking in at 7th in the coaches rankings and 6th in the media poll.

Both teams will be at home this coming Saturday. The Coyotes host Illinois State at 1:00 PM. The Jackrabbits kick off an hour later in their Hobo Day game at Northern Iowa, who slipped down to 20th and 24th in the rankings.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
South Dakota parents struggle seeing their kids even with court order.
South Dakota parents voice concerns over visitation despite having court orders
6 vehicles involved in I-29 crash after nearly 100 cattle got free near Brookings
Friday morning around 9:00, deputies were called to a rural Lincoln County address for a...
Harrisburg resident arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel
29-year-old Jeffery Alan Grossman is facing third-degree DWI, careless driving, vehicular...
Sioux Falls man facing DWI after car vs. pedestrian crash

Latest News

Touchdown catch at Hanson for Howard Tigers
New seeding format for 9-Man Football sets up intriguing opening round
Jefferson High School State Tennis Champion
Avery Summers makes championship history at Jefferson High School
Touchdown catch at Hanson for Howard Tigers
New Format For 9-Man Football Playoffs
Jefferson High School State Tennis Champion
Athlete of the Week-Avery Summers