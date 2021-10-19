USD & SDSU rise in national FCS rankings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the college football postseason drawing closer it’s looking more and more likely that both schools from the Rushmore State will be in the FCS Playoffs this winter for the first time in four years.

South Dakota and South Dakota State each moved up in the latest FCS Top 25 polls.

The Coyotes made the biggest jump after their impressive 34-21 victory at then-16th ranked Northern Iowa. USD moves from 21st to 15th in both the coaches and media polls.

South Dakota State meanwhile bounced back from their loss to Southern Illinois with a 41-17 victory at Western Illinois. The Jacks moved up a spot in each poll, checking in at 7th in the coaches rankings and 6th in the media poll.

Both teams will be at home this coming Saturday. The Coyotes host Illinois State at 1:00 PM. The Jackrabbits kick off an hour later in their Hobo Day game at Northern Iowa, who slipped down to 20th and 24th in the rankings.

