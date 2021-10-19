Venues booked as demand for weddings and events increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The doors to The Social in Sioux Falls have only been open for seven months now. But their space is already a welcome sign for many looking to make up for lost time, and find a venue to host their event.

“2020 was a crazy year. And a lot of people kind of got stopped dead in their tracks and had to reschedule.” said The Social Co-Owner Lynette Hofer.

With big events like weddings making a rebound following the past year and a half, the demand for event space is rising. Those who have open dates are watching them quickly disappear, as many are looking to book space for events and get togethers.

But The Social is getting calls for much more than weddings. Those include request for anniversaries, graduations parties, business events. And many more that were also affected by the pandemic.

“We probably get upwards of five inquires a day, for not just weddings but all sorts of events.” said The Social Venue Manager Courtney Nelson.

“So being a new venue we have an advantage because we have open dates. So we’ve booked a lot of weddings, we’re getting multiple calls a day. But not only weddings.” said Hofer.

Nelson said that people looking to find a venue for their wedding or event should either have a date or specific venue locked down. Knowing either of those will help guide groups and venues through whether or not they’ll be able to host their event, or if they should look somewhere else.

“People are either very specific to their date, or they want to love their venue. So they’ll pick their date based on their venue. And knowing that always helps.” said Nelson.

Hofer said The Social is already expecting a busy 2022 and 2023. But they’ve already started getting calls about 2024, and expect to receive more through the winter.

