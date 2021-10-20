466 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 466 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 151,554. 143,626 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased by 44 to 5,723.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased slightly to 200. Overall, 7,729 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 443,187 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 412,464 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 36,134 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,205.

