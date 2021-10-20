Authorities: Four girls on ATV injured in crash near Garretson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four girls were taken to the hospital following an ATV vs SUV crash near Garretson Wednesday, authorities say.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on 251st Street, west of the 251st Street and 479th Avenue intersection. Authorities say an ATV driven by a 13-year-old girl lost control and rolled into an oncoming SUV.

Authorities say four girls who were on the ATV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the accident.

