MADISON , S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Trojans of Dakota State are now 14-5 after Tuesday night’s 3-0 sweep of Mount Marty at the Fieldhouse in Madison.

Sydney Schell led the T’s with 14 kills, Maddie Polzin had 11 and Hanna Viet 10. Gabby Ruth had 12 kills for the Lancers who are now 7-16.

