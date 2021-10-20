Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADEL, Iowa (AP) - Unemployed Iowans would be required to meet weekly with state case managers, conduct twice as many weekly work searches and undergo audits to prove they’re actively looking for work under a new proposal announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

An Iowa Workforce Development spokesman says unemployment payments could be frozen if jobless workers fail to meet the new criteria. More than 86,500 job openings are posted on a state workforce development website while nearly 68,000 Iowans remain unemployed.

Reynolds noted Wednesday that the state would spend $30 million in federal funds to provide grants to help manufacturers retain existing workers and recruit new employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
South Dakota Business owners told to return COVID funds due to processing error
Chester DeYoung stands on his property, looking at Grant Street, where the city wants to use...
Sioux Falls homeowner battling city over gravel road
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Senator Phil Jensen, Republican Senator for District 33. Courtesy of KOTA
Rolling Stone: South Dakota lawmaker’s name appears on leaked Oath Keeper list
29-year-old Jeffery Alan Grossman is facing third-degree DWI, careless driving, vehicular...
Sioux Falls man facing DWI after car vs. pedestrian crash

Latest News

Despite the fact new positive COVID cases and hospitalizations are declining, only five ICU...
Unvaccinated Minnesotans 30x more likely to die from COVID
AAA stressing vehicle maintenance as winter months loom.
AAA stresses vehicle maintenance as winter months loom
Authorities: Four girls on ATV injured in crash near Garretson
Fall-Like Weather Continues
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather