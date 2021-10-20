SFC, Washington and O’Gorman get wins in HS Volleyball Tuesday night
Top teams in AA and A all victorious Tuesday night
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The battle between #1 Washington and #3 Brandon Valley at the Warriors gym lived up to the billing as the Lynx took the first set 27-25 before the once beaten Warriors rallied for a thrilling 3-2 win. Washington is now 23-1 and the Lynx are 19-8.
2nd-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” improved to 16-3 with a 3-1 win at the Lincoln gym. And the #1 team in Class “A” the SF Christian Chargers went to Harrisburg where the Tigers are #5 in “AA” and rolled to an impressive 3-0 sweep, improving their record to 27-4.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.