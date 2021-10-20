Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired during a fight involving teens.

Sioux Falls Police were called to 5th Street and Lewis Avenue just before 5 pm Tuesday. Police say teens were fighting when 10 to 12 gunshots were fired at a nearby apartment complex.

Officers found evidence of bullet holes in the exterior of the apartment complex and shell casings.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

