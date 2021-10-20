Someone You Should Know: Dedicating her career to fostering a supportive community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For years she worked with care to create a warm and supportive community at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. Having recently won the Administrator of the Year Award, Darla Van Rosendale is Someone You Should Know.

Darla Van Rosendale is the CEO of Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls and has worked there for 24 years. She was nominated by her peers and won the Administrator of the Year Award from the South Dakota Healthcare Association.

“A great honor to be a part of that organization and to be nominated and selected as Administrator of the Year,” Darla says.

“She leads through her example, she has been committed to this industry for almost 23 years now, and I think that’s an example that we all can be inspired by,” says Michael Feltes, executive director of support services.

Darla knew from the start how unique Dow Rummel Village was.

“It didn’t take me long to realize that this is where truly I want to be. It is the people. It’s the warm, friendly people, the people that you greet every morning when you come to work; when you go get a cup of coffee, you visit with a couple of residents and hear how their day is going,” says Darla.

She has helped foster a supportive and warm community.

" I think she does a wonderful job of trying to bring different people together and collaborate with them and ask for their input and their feedback,” says Feltes.

“Both the staff and the residents, we become a family,” says Darla.

Darla is thankful for her time at Dow Rummel Village and strives to continue working with her team to excel and encourage forward-thinking in senior living.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.