Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Unvaccinated Minnesotans 30x more likely to die from COVID

Despite the fact new positive COVID cases and hospitalizations are declining, only five ICU...
Despite the fact new positive COVID cases and hospitalizations are declining, only five ICU beds are available in the entire region as of Tuesday.(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says unvaccinated Minnesotans are 15 times more likely to require hospitalization for COVID-19 and 30 times more likely to die from the disease than unvaccinated residents.

The commissioner gave those figures Wednesday as the Minnesota Department of Health began posting additional data as part of its weekly report on vaccine breakthrough cases, which normally comes out on Mondays.

Malcolm says the new data reinforces the key point that the current wave of COVID-19 infections is concentrated heavily among people who are not fully vaccinated, and that all age groups are at risk, not just older Minnesotans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
South Dakota Business owners told to return COVID funds due to processing error
Chester DeYoung stands on his property, looking at Grant Street, where the city wants to use...
Sioux Falls homeowner battling city over gravel road
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Senator Phil Jensen, Republican Senator for District 33. Courtesy of KOTA
Rolling Stone: South Dakota lawmaker’s name appears on leaked Oath Keeper list
29-year-old Jeffery Alan Grossman is facing third-degree DWI, careless driving, vehicular...
Sioux Falls man facing DWI after car vs. pedestrian crash

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
AAA stressing vehicle maintenance as winter months loom.
AAA stresses vehicle maintenance as winter months loom
Authorities: Four girls on ATV injured in crash near Garretson
Fall-Like Weather Continues
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather