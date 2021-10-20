Wednesday to Feature Rain, Wind, Chilly Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The nice weather that we have had the past few days is now a thing of the past. Colder weather has settled in thanks to a passing cold front and low pressure system. Conditions are expected to be rather unpleasant for our Wednesday, but then we should see some improvement to round out the week.

TODAY: The area of low pressure will continue to slide east-northeast along the Iowa-Minnesota border throughout the day. Rain will be widespread throughout the day. Areas along and east of the James River could see a chance of some thunderstorms as well, even the possibility of an isolated strong to severe thunderstorms during the morning hours. Areas west of the James River will be cold enough to see some snow mixing in at times throughout the day. Should snow occur, don’t expect it to stick around long if it even does. Winds will also be strong out of the N and NNW at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Highs will remain steady to even falling throughout the day in some spots, with temperatures ranging from 40-45 west and north to 48-55 south and east.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue for the eastern half of the area through the evening hours, with some models indicating some snow mixing in during the evening in northeast South Dakota. Skies remain cloudy to mostly cloudy for most of the night, but should start to clear overnight from NW to SE. Winds will remain out of the N and NNW but will gradually decrease throughout the night, from 10-25 mph to 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the upper 20s to upper 30s, which means frost is expected in northern and central South Dakota.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Higher pressure will settle in so expect a partly cloudy sky to round out the week. Winds will be calmer as well, out of the N and NW Thursday, shifting to the E and SE Thursday night into Friday. Highs will only be in the mid 40s to mid 50s Thursday with everyone in the 50s Friday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s, so expect frosty conditions each morning, possibly even a freeze.

WEEKEND: Clouds return to the forecast for Saturday and the next system will bring a chance of scattered rain showers Saturday night through Sunday night. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 with lows in the 30s and 40s. These numbers would be a little bit closer to average for late October.

NEXT WEEK: Models indicate another surge of milder air to move in and last most, if not, all of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through Wednesday with isolated chances of showers Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Skies should clear out nicely towards the end of next week. Highs for most of the week should be back into the 60s with lows in the 40s. There could be a couple spots that touch 70 degrees.

