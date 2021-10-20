Avera Medical Minute
“ZooBoo” returning to Great Plains Zoo for annual festivities

By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “ZooBoo” returns to the Great Plains Zoo this weekend for their annual Halloween celebration.

“Everybody loves getting to see the animals so you get candy while seeing animals, what’s better than that?” Molly Nardi said, the general curator for the Great Plains Zoo.

ZooBoo was forced to change how the event operates last year due to COVID.

“Old ZooBoo used to be a one-way path. You’d walk through and trick or treat there weren’t really animals on exhibit,” Leigh Spencer said, the Education and Engagement Manager.

This year they decided to do a combination of what they did before combined with what they did last year.

“Friday night our animals will be inside for the night and closed up. All tucked in their beds just like us, but Saturday and Sunday everything will be open. You can walk around and see everybody,” Nardi said.

The event is also a great educational opportunity for the kids.

“See an animal, build that bond, look into its eyes, and build this amazing relationship. It makes you want to learn more and do more, and help protect them,” Nardi said,

The event kicks off Friday at 5:30 PM and runs through Sunday afternoon. You can view all the times as well as buy tickets for the event on the Great Plains Zoo Website.

