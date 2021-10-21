Avera Medical Minute
9 new deaths, 417 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 417 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 151,971. 144,061 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 5,696.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased slightly to 202. Overall, 7,740 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 443,513 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 412,863 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 37,505 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported nine new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,214.

