Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Heart Health for the Hunt

By Sam Wright
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hunting season is upon us. Most of us are well aware of that, but our bodies might not be prepared for some of the tasks that go with the activity. Hunting is a great way to stay active and get outdoors, but it can increase stress on the heart. Walking long distances with heavy gear, dragging heavy game, dealing with cooler temperatures, and adrenaline can all contribute to a cardiac event. This is particularly prevalent for people that are not active throughout the entire year according to cardiologist Thomas Waterbury of North Central Heart Institute.

“Preventative care is the key and regular health maintenance,” Dr. Thomas Waterbury said. “If you have risk factors for cardiac disease or have a diagnosis of heart disease, it is a good idea to be evaluated by your doctor prior to going out.”

Hunting in groups and having a means of communication are also imperative.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Chester DeYoung stands on his property, looking at Grant Street, where the city wants to use...
Sioux Falls homeowner battling city over gravel road
Money
South Dakota Business owners told to return COVID funds due to processing error
Authorities: Four girls on ATV injured in crash near Garretson
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
466 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday
As new covid variants and other infectious diseases emerge, we need to be ready for the next...
Project Firstline launches new interactive website
Understanding heart health
Sanford Cardiologist discusses recent changes to aspirin recommendations
Understanding heart health
Understanding heart health