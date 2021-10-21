Avera Medical Minute: Heart Health for the Hunt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hunting season is upon us. Most of us are well aware of that, but our bodies might not be prepared for some of the tasks that go with the activity. Hunting is a great way to stay active and get outdoors, but it can increase stress on the heart. Walking long distances with heavy gear, dragging heavy game, dealing with cooler temperatures, and adrenaline can all contribute to a cardiac event. This is particularly prevalent for people that are not active throughout the entire year according to cardiologist Thomas Waterbury of North Central Heart Institute.

“Preventative care is the key and regular health maintenance,” Dr. Thomas Waterbury said. “If you have risk factors for cardiac disease or have a diagnosis of heart disease, it is a good idea to be evaluated by your doctor prior to going out.”

Hunting in groups and having a means of communication are also imperative.

