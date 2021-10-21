Avera Medical Minute
‘Bold & Blue’: SDSU announces $500M fundraising initiative

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University is launching a historic $500 million fundraising plan.

Titled ‘Bold & Blue,’ the fundraising initiative is the largest in state history and is near twice the amount of money raised in the university’s last campaign. According to SDSU, the campaign focuses on four areas: “Our People, Our Places, Our Traditions and Our Innovations.”

The largest portion of the campaign will focus on scholarships for students, endowments for faculty, and leadership and research positions. The campaign also includes investments in new and revitalized facilities including the newly announced First Bank & Trust arena. The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band, Hobo Day, Little International and Prairie Repertory Theatre are among the SDSU traditions listed.

“The generosity of our donors has helped differentiate our university for decades and Bold & Blue will continue that legacy,” SDSU President Barry H. Dunn said. “The campaign will strengthen all areas of our university and provide even more opportunities for the best and brightest to pursue their academic dreams and earn a degree from a premier land-grant university like SDSU.”

SDSU’s first campaign, Visions for the Future, exceeded its $50 million goal by $2 million during a five-year campaign (1994-1998). The second campaign, It Starts With State, had a goal of $200 million. That campaign raised $255 million in just over six years.

