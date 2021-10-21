Coyotes defense has been the difference this season

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -How about those U-S-D Coyotes. They are 5-2 and climbing the FCS polls after a huge win at Northern Iowa...

That Chris Streveler team was the last one rated this high, but they were a wide open explosive offensive team. This team could actually be 7-0 with a break or two, but it’s been the other side of the ball that has been the strength for Bob Nielson’s team. ”Without question we’re playing the best defense that we’ve played in my tenure here on a consistent basis. We’ve got to continue to play that kind of defense and we’ve got to keep doing the little things that make a big difference.”

The Coyotes have been making plenty of big plays on defense which is the key if you want to be successful in the very talented and physical Missouri Valley Conference. They host Illinois State this weekend.

