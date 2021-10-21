Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coyotes defense has been the difference this season

USD moves up to 15th thanks to solid defense all season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -How about those U-S-D Coyotes. They are 5-2 and climbing the FCS polls after a huge win at Northern Iowa...

That Chris Streveler team was the last one rated this high, but they were a wide open explosive offensive team. This team could actually be 7-0 with a break or two, but it’s been the other side of the ball that has been the strength for Bob Nielson’s team. ”Without question we’re playing the best defense that we’ve played in my tenure here on a consistent basis. We’ve got to continue to play that kind of defense and we’ve got to keep doing the little things that make a big difference.”

The Coyotes have been making plenty of big plays on defense which is the key if you want to be successful in the very talented and physical Missouri Valley Conference. They host Illinois State this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
South Dakota Business owners told to return COVID funds due to processing error
Chester DeYoung stands on his property, looking at Grant Street, where the city wants to use...
Sioux Falls homeowner battling city over gravel road
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Senator Phil Jensen, Republican Senator for District 33. Courtesy of KOTA
Rolling Stone: South Dakota lawmaker’s name appears on leaked Oath Keeper list

Latest News

Harrisburg looking forward to battle of unbeatens at Brandon Valley
Harrisburg Tigers looking forward to huge Thursday game at Brandon Valley
Pipestone Arrows are enjoying their perfect football season
Pipestone Arrows are enjoying a winning season this fall
SDSU will be focused for Northern Iowa on Hobo Day
Jacks won’t let distractions be a issue when they host Northern Iowa
October 20th Plays of the Week
October 20th Plays of the Week