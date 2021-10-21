Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Decreasing Clouds, Staying Cool

Warmer Temps Next Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start off with some cloud cover this morning before clouds break this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine, but that won’t help temperatures too much. Highs will be stuck in the 40s in the north with low 50s in the south. The wind won’t be too bad, but it will still make it feel cooler out there. Overnight, we’ll see lows drop into the 20s in the north with low to mid 30s in the south. It will be a frosty night into Friday morning. If you have any plants left outside, you’ll want to cover them or pull them in!

For Friday, we’ll see a good amount of sunshine, it will just stay cool with highs in the low 50s for most. After another frosty start to Saturday morning, we’ll see clouds increase with highs still in the 50s. Saturday night into Sunday will be our next chance for some showers and rain to move through the region. Highs will be stuck in the 50s again for Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see some warmer temperatures move back into the area. Highs by Monday should jump back into the low 60s. Some of us could see mid to upper 60s and even push 70 for Tuesday! After a slight chance for a few showers next Wednesday, we’ll see highs drop back into the low to mid 60s for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Chester DeYoung stands on his property, looking at Grant Street, where the city wants to use...
Sioux Falls homeowner battling city over gravel road
Money
South Dakota Business owners told to return COVID funds due to processing error
Authorities: Four girls on ATV injured in crash near Garretson
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Precipitation Ending Tonight
Fall-Like Weather Continues
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Wednesday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Wednesday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Rain and Cooler Temperatures for Wednesday