Decreasing Clouds, Staying Cool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start off with some cloud cover this morning before clouds break this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine, but that won’t help temperatures too much. Highs will be stuck in the 40s in the north with low 50s in the south. The wind won’t be too bad, but it will still make it feel cooler out there. Overnight, we’ll see lows drop into the 20s in the north with low to mid 30s in the south. It will be a frosty night into Friday morning. If you have any plants left outside, you’ll want to cover them or pull them in!

For Friday, we’ll see a good amount of sunshine, it will just stay cool with highs in the low 50s for most. After another frosty start to Saturday morning, we’ll see clouds increase with highs still in the 50s. Saturday night into Sunday will be our next chance for some showers and rain to move through the region. Highs will be stuck in the 50s again for Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see some warmer temperatures move back into the area. Highs by Monday should jump back into the low 60s. Some of us could see mid to upper 60s and even push 70 for Tuesday! After a slight chance for a few showers next Wednesday, we’ll see highs drop back into the low to mid 60s for the rest of next week.

