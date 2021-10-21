Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg Tigers looking forward to huge Thursday game at Brandon Valley

Battle of unbeatens Thursday night at Brandon Valley
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The big game Thursday night on Football Friday will be at Brandon Valley.

That’s where the Harrisburg Tigers take on Brandon Valley in a battle of unbeatens in Class 11-AAA... Both teams will be hosting home games throughout regardless of who wins this game.

But for the Tigers, it’s a chance for some revenge from the title game last year and also a way to see just exactly where they are at in 11-AAA football.

Harrisburg Senior QB Jacob Knuth says, ”Definitely this is a big one for us with what happened last year in the state championship game. None of us want to feel that again and we just want to go out on top against these guys is a big thing for us this week so we’re coming extra prepared and focused this week.”

Tigers head coach Brandon White says, ”It’s kind of a a stepping stone to figure out where you’re at against the cream of the crop. Brandon Valley’s been really good for quite a stretch here. So we’ll see if we can play there and if we’re at that caliber yet. But it is kind of a free game to play loose and have a lot of excitement and see if we can’t go get a victory. We’ve never been able to beat them yet so maybe this is the turn.”

The Tigers are certainly a fun, wide open team to watch. And the Lynx are led by their defense... I’d say there’s a good chance we’ll see these two in the dome against in November.

