Jacks won’t let distractions be a issue when they host Northern Iowa

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After a sluggish first half the 6th-ranked Jackrabbits busted loose after intermission in a big win over Western Illinois. And now it’s Hobo Day in Brookings on Saturday. There’s always potential distractions at this time of year, but after the loss to the Salukis 2 weeks ago, that shouldn’t be a problem at all for this very focused bunch of Jackrabbits.

Head coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”We’ve got a lot of stuff going on with Hobo Day, or Hobo Week and a lot of other different things internally. We have a great opponent in UNI coming to town so we better be ready to play our best football and start out on the right foot, not the wrong foot.”

The Jacks host Northern Iowa on Saturday. Ironically their toughest opponents, at least on paper, all have to make the trip to Brookings this year to play at Dana Dykhouse Stadium.

