Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

More than 60 pounds of cocaine seized in Sioux Falls drug bust

Sioux Falls Police say a drug investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of more than 60...
Sioux Falls Police say a drug investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of more than 60 pounds of cocaine.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a drug investigation led to the arrest of two Texas men and the seizure of more than 60 pounds of cocaine.

The Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force began the investigation into cocaine distribution in the city in 2020. As part of the investigation, the South Dakota Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle suspected of transporting drugs near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say inside the vehicle, officers found 62 pounds of cocaine and a handgun. Two men from Texas were arrested.

Lennin Arturo Robles Parra and Isais Lorenso Santos
Lennin Arturo Robles Parra and Isais Lorenso Santos(Dakota News Now)

34-year-old Lennin Arturo Robles Parra and 29-year-old Isaias Lorenso Santos were both arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Felony.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Chester DeYoung stands on his property, looking at Grant Street, where the city wants to use...
Sioux Falls homeowner battling city over gravel road
Money
South Dakota Business owners told to return COVID funds due to processing error
Authorities: Four girls on ATV injured in crash near Garretson
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Chance of Rain this Weekend
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
‘Bold & Blue’: SDSU announces $500M fundraising initiative
2020-21 U.S. Winter Outlook
NOAA U.S. Winter Outlook: Warmer South, wetter North
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
9 new deaths, 417 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday