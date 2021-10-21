More than 60 pounds of cocaine seized in Sioux Falls drug bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a drug investigation led to the arrest of two Texas men and the seizure of more than 60 pounds of cocaine.

The Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force began the investigation into cocaine distribution in the city in 2020. As part of the investigation, the South Dakota Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle suspected of transporting drugs near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say inside the vehicle, officers found 62 pounds of cocaine and a handgun. Two men from Texas were arrested.

Lennin Arturo Robles Parra and Isais Lorenso Santos (Dakota News Now)

34-year-old Lennin Arturo Robles Parra and 29-year-old Isaias Lorenso Santos were both arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Felony.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released.

