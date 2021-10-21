NOAA U.S. Winter Outlook: Warmer South, wetter North

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the 2020-21 U.S. Winter Outlook Thursday.

The report provides an outlook for precipitation, temperature, and drought for December through February.

According to the outlook, the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes, and northwest South Dakota have the greatest chances for wetter-than-average conditions. Drier-than-average conditions are favored in southern California, the Southwest, and the Southeast. The forecast for the remainder of the U.S., including eastern South Dakota, shows equal chances for below, near, or above-average precipitation during winter months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the 2020-21 U.S. Winter Outlook Thursday. (National Weather Service)

The U.S. temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average conditions most likely across the south and southeast. Below-average temperatures are favored for the Pacific Northwest eastward to the northern Plains. The Upper Mississippi Valley and small areas of the Great Lakes have equal chances for below, near, or above-average temperatures.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the 2020-21 U.S. Winter Outlook Thursday. (National Weather Service)

The NOAA says widespread severe to exceptional drought will continue to dominate the western half of the continental U.S., Northern Plains, and the Missouri River Basin. Drought conditions are expected to develop in the southwest and southern plains. The Pacific Northwest, northern California, the upper Midwest, and Hawaii are most likely to experience drought improvement.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the 2020-21 U.S. Winter Outlook Thursday. (National Weather Service)

More information on the outlook can be found at noaa.gov.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.