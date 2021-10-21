October 20th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After getting blocked, USD’s Sami Slaughter makes a phenomenal set to Madison Harms to help the Coyotes beat Omaha in five sets.

Pierre’s Jack Merkwan hauls in a bomb from Lincoln Kienholz, and then does a little bit of everything to finish off an 80-yard score.

USD’s Jordan Centineo scores a hat trick to lead the Coyotes to 5-0 win over the Bison

Yankton’s Braylen Bietz never gave up after his first shot went off the post, and delivers the eventual state championship winner for Yankton.

Speaking of never giving up, Roosevelt’s Halle Miller, who broke her collarbone prior to the playoffs and could only participate in penalty kicks, made the most of her one shot to give the Riders a championship.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

