Pipestone Arrows are enjoying a winning season this fall

Arrows are unbeaten during regular season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) -Last year it was Hills Beaver Creek, this year the Pipestone Arrows have been the big story in Southwest Minnesota high school football.

The Arrows started Wednesday night with a perfect season going and head coach Scott Boomgaarden knows that how last season went has a lot to do with how much this year’s team is enjoying it’s success. ”They are all team players. They don’t care who gets the accolades, they don’t care who scores, they just want to win. We had a rough year last year and we lost some games and they finally started to come around at the end. But I think they just realized that winning was a lot better feeling than losing, " says the head coach.

And as a result, I’m guessing each one of these wins this year is even sweeter. The Arrows edged Luverne for The Battle Ax a couple of weeks ago, but most of their wins have been decisive. They finished the regular season with a 34-26 win at Windom Wednesday night.

