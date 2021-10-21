Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Statistically, 1 in 4 women has lost a child to miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, or other causes during pregnancy or infancy. Tanya Shafer shared how important it is to discuss this topic and raise awareness to debunk the negative stigma on talking openly about loss. She recommends leaning on those who support you by accepting help. Therapy is also encouraged to cope.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Chester DeYoung stands on his property, looking at Grant Street, where the city wants to use...
Sioux Falls homeowner battling city over gravel road
Money
South Dakota Business owners told to return COVID funds due to processing error
Authorities: Four girls on ATV injured in crash near Garretson
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations

Latest News

School bus driver shortage affecting bus schedules
While bus driver shortages are nothing new to Sioux Falls, the delays are affecting bus...
School bus driver shortage affecting bus schedules
South Dakota health systems prepared to offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids 5-11 when eligible
South Dakota health systems prepared to offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids 5-11 when eligible
South Dakota health systems prepared to offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids 5-11 when eligible
South Dakota health systems prepared to offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids 5-11 when eligible