SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Statistically, 1 in 4 women has lost a child to miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, or other causes during pregnancy or infancy. Tanya Shafer shared how important it is to discuss this topic and raise awareness to debunk the negative stigma on talking openly about loss. She recommends leaning on those who support you by accepting help. Therapy is also encouraged to cope.

