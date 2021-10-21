Avera Medical Minute
Saturday: Schulte Subaru trick-or-treat drive thru

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Schulte Subaru is hosting a drive-thru haunted house Saturday from 5 to 10 pm at their Minnesota Avenue location.

They plan to have plenty of candy and kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

Dakota News Now’s Erik Thorstenson stopped by Schulte Subaru where some spooky creatures have been spotted.

