Sioux Falls Police searching for missing 12-year-old

12-year-old Autumn Davis is described as 5′ tall, 90 lbs, with brown eyes and black and red hair.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Sioux Falls Police say Autumn Davis left her apartment near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue overnight Thursday. Autumn is described as 5′ tall, 90 lbs, with brown eyes and black and red hair.

If you see Autumn or know her whereabouts, contact police.

