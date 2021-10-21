Sioux Falls woman creates app after personal struggles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman who went through her own personal battles with grief and mental health struggles is using her story to help others who may be walking the same road.

Carla White was featured Thursday on the national talk show The Tamron Hall Show. There she shared how the loss of someone close to her put her in a low place. But in her search for happiness, she says she came across a gratitude journal, where she wrote down five things she was grateful for each day.

After she started to see real change in her life for the better, she created an app to help others.

“We’re naturally wired for happiness. You look at any kid they’re happy by default. And it’s going back to that natural ability to be happy. And when you focus on what’s working out rather than what’s not. Just over and over and over again, you’re creating neuro-superhighways in your brain. a default path for your brain to go to. So when bad things do happen, You don’t end up in this backward spiral as I did,” said Carla.

Carla launched the Gratitude app back in 2008 and it remains among the most downloaded apps in the Apple store. Another fun fact about Carla, she was actually the first woman to launch an iPhone app.

