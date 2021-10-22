337 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 337 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 152,308. 144,427 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 5,663.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased slightly to 203. Overall, 7,751 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 443,947 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 413,307 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 39,383 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported four new COVID-19 deaths Friday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,218.

