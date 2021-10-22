Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

337 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 337 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 152,308. 144,427 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased to 5,663.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased slightly to 203. Overall, 7,751 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 443,947 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 413,307 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated. 39,383 booster shots have been administered in the state.

The state reported four new COVID-19 deaths Friday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,218.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Some paperwork will show one name and another paperwork may show another name, and then the...
Sales meeting at Sioux Falls hotel raises red flags with attendee, BBB & Attorney General’s Office
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sioux Falls Police say a drug investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of more than 60...
More than 60 pounds of cocaine seized in Sioux Falls drug bust
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
12-year-old Autumn Davis is described as 5′ tall, 90 lbs, with brown eyes and black and red hair.
Sioux Falls Police searching for missing 12-year-old

Latest News

Sales meeting at Sioux Falls hotel raises red flags with attendee, BBB, and Attorney General's...
Sales meeting at Sioux Falls hotel raises red flags with attendee, BBB and Attorney General's office
City announces application process for medical cannabis dispensary licenses in Sioux Falls
Want to find out which places in downtown Sioux Falls are haunted? Buy tickets to take part...
Downtown Sioux Falls Haunted Scavenger Hunt taking place
Mandatory 10 digit dialing begin in South Dakota on October 24th. Before the deadline,...
Companies preparing for 10 digit dialing mandate